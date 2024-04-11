Save $171 on Dyson’s TP10 gen 1 oscillating purifying fan at a new all-time $329 low

Amazon is offering the Dyson TP10 Gen 1 Purifying Fan for $329 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, this model saw far fewer discounts over 2023 than its counterparts, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping the price down to $399. Since the start of the new year we’ve seen a pick up in discounts, starting at a minor $491 rate before seeing a steady drop to $470, $450, and then $429. Today’s deal comes in as a 34% markdown off the going rate that lands at a new all-time low.

This purifying fan utilizes Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air inside your home to give you an uninterrupted stream of airflow with a 350-degree oscillation. It will automatically sense any changes in your space’s air quality and take immediate action to correct levels while also giving you a full report on the pollution in real-time via the companion app – with it even able to “capture wildfire smoke” for those of you on the west coast. It features a night mode that will have it run overnight at its quietest settings while also dimming the display, a sleep timer you can program it to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 1 hour to 8 hours, and it also comes with a curved remote that magnetically stores on the device.

More Dyson discounts:

If you have pets who tend to have accidents around your carpeted home, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low as well. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well.

Dyson TP10 Gen 1 Purifying Fan features:

Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.¹

Curved and magnetized remote control stores neatly on the machine. Not app compatible.

Oscillates up to 350°

Programmed to turn off after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4 and 8 hours

Fully sealed to HEPA Standard. So what goes inside, stays inside.²

Night mode monitors and purifies using the quietest settings, with a dimmed display.

