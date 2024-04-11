New all-time low knocks Spigen’s latest Smart Fold 2 kickstand MagSafe wallet to $20

We have tracked some notable deals on Spigen’s latest batch of MagSafe wallet solutions this year. While the new “scratch-resistant” fabric is still on sale for $25, the latest Smart Fold 2 kickstand model has now dropped even lower to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Despite the $22 regular price listing on Amazon, this one launched in February at $30 before starting to trickle down in price last month. It is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, landing on par with the lowest price we can find on its previous-generation 2-card Valentinus MagSafe wallets. Head below for more details.

The Smart Fold 2 delivers MagSafe wallet action for iPhone 12 through 15 series handsets. It provides your typical back-mounted card carrying experience with enough space for up to three cards at a time alongside a “unique spider web pattern for non-slip grip” and a push-to-access port to coax your cards in and out. On top of that, this model also features a kickstand that rests flush against the wallet’s form-factor when not in use, ready to pop-out and perch your handset up in both vertical and landscape orientations.

If you, however, would prefer something with some extra tech packed in, scope out our hands-on review of Journey’s LOC8 MagSafe wallet that both doubles as a kickstand and includes built-in Apple Find My tech. On the higher-end leather side of things, you’ll want to check out Burton Goods’ gorgeous leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book as well as MUJJO’s genuine leather and microfiber MagSafe wallet – it’s a very good one.

Spigen Smart Fold 2 MagSafe wallet features:

Maximize your everyday carry: 2-in-1 MagSafe Wallet lets you hold up to 3 cards with a built-in kickstand for easy viewing

Versatile kickstand: Watch videos vertically or horizontally without removing your MagSafe Wallet with ActiveStop Technology which actively stops the kickstand at any angle.

Anti-slip grip and storage: Unique spider web pattern for non-slip grip when you’re inserting or removing the Smart Fold 2 wallet from your pocket

Easy accessibility: Push-to-access your ID, debit, or credit cards with its unique access port on the bottom of the wallet

