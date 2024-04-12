Apple’s latest HomePod mini lands at $80 in all five styles with rare discount (Reg. $99)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $99 $80

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s HomePod mini at $79.99 shipped. This is only the second price cut of the year and applies to all five colors of Apple’s latest smart speaker. It’s $19 off the usual $99 going rate and matches our previous mention as well as the only other 2024 price cut. Today’s offer also comes within just $1 of the Black Friday price last fall.

You’ll find that familiar fabric-style design wrapped around the compact Siri, Apple Music, and Thread-ready mini speaker. The illuminated touchpad on the top provides some manual control options as well as visual Siri feedback while Apple’s U1 chip on the inside accommodates quick music handoff from iPhone. HomePod mini “features a full-range driver and dual passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies. An array of four microphones allows you to control HomePod mini with your voice from anywhere in a room, no matter the volume.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac

You can also save on Apple’s latest HomePod 2, as well. The price on this higher-end speaker drops down to as low as $250 – one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. For this discount, you could just pick up three of the HomePod mini and still walk away for less, but Apple does justify its higher-end smart speaker with newfound Matter support and built-in temperature and humidity sensors – all on top of the improved audio quality. 

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

