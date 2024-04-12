Fallout 3 and New Vegas FREE for Prime members, ‘next-gen’ Fallout 4 update is here

We have some fun news and updates for Vault Dwellers today. While the Fallout series might have had some hiccups over the last few years with the rough launch of Fallout 76, the IP is seeing a major resurgence on the back of the impressive debut of the live action Prime Video series. And along with it, Amazon is giving its Prime members a chance to play some of the best games in the long-running franchise for FREE just as Bethesda’s readies the long-awaited update to Fallout 4. Hit the jump for more details.

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas for Prime

While Amazon has named Fallout 76 the Amazon Prime Gaming free title for this month, it is also serving up Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas – two of the best experiences in the franchises according to many – for FREE via its Luna gaming platform. Prime members can now play both titles on Luna for FREE for the next six months.

And just a quick note about Fallout 76. Be sure to go claim the game before the month is out even if you don’t plan on playing it anytime soon. You be able to enjoy it on Xbox and PC, and keep it forever that way.

Fallout 4 goes ‘next-gen’

Fallout 4, a game that originally hit store shelves way back in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows platforms, is finally getting the current-generation update many have been waiting on. Now set to debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this month (April 27), it will include a series of enhancements, including support for 60FPS gameplay as well as Performance and Quality mode options. From there, it also appears Bethesda is attempting to iron some of the kinks out from its last outing with some bug fixes and stability issues that will also be coming to the PS4 and Xbox One versions to some degree or other.

Anyone reading this is most likely already watching the new TV series (check it out if you aren’t, it’s pretty good to say the least), but while we are talking Fallout, be sure to also scope out the official new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. edition Vault Boy Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers as well as this sweet 1:1 replica die-cast Fallout Pip-Boy collectible with working TFT display.

