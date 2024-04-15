Kensington 10-in-1 Dual Monitor USB-C Hub hits $77 Amazon low (30% off), more from $48

Amazon has some notable deals live on Kensington USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs right now starting with the Kensington UH1440P 10-in-1 Dual Monitor USB-C Hub at $77.11 shipped. Regularly $110 and sometimes even more, this model is now at least 30% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. The previous best on this model had it down at $89, but you can score it at a new Amazon all-time low today. This one delivers USB-C action with extra monitor support in a more premium package than the budget options, but also without getting up into the pricey docking stations. Head below for more details.

The Kensington UH1440P provides up to 85W power passthrough for charging your connected device, all while expanding its I/O with microSD/SD card readers, Gigabit ethernet, three USB-A ports, USB-C, 3.5mm audio output and either HDMI or VGA for second monitor support (details on resolutions found below).

More Kensington hub/dock deals:

Kensington UH1440P 10-in-1 Dual Monitor USB-C Hub features:

An ideal plug and play solution for USB-C based devices (Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C Alt Mode) running Windows 10 or later, macOS 11 or later, iPadOS 13 or later, and Samsung DeX

No need to download, install, or update software — this 5Gbps USB-C plug-and-play solution provides five ports of connectivity

Extend visual productivity with the resolution, contrast, and color depth of Ultra HD (Single 4K @ 30Hz) via the DP or HDMI video ports. Dual video output (1080p @ 60Hz) requires you to first connect a DisplayPort monitor, then pick either HDMI or VGA for the second monitor on Windows devices. Single monitor support is available for Samsung DeX️ up to 1080p @ 60Hz. iPadOS or macOS supports single 4K @ 30Hz. For macOS, the dual video is only supported in mirror mode (not extended) up to 4K @ 30Hz

