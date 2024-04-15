LEGO’s 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel sees first discount in over a year to $202 (Reg. $230)

Amazon now offers a rare discount on the LEGO Icons Boutique Hotel. This is one of the latest additions to the annual Modular Building collection and now it’s down to $201.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the usual $230 price tag and the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Today’s offer does come within $2 of the all-time low, but it hasn’t been on sale since back in 2022 – the year that it launched. Stacking up to 3,066 pieces, the new Boutique Hotel assembles a vibrant 3-story building that we further explore in our launch coverage.

This is the LEGO Modular Building release from 2022. Since then, we’ve had the Jazz Club and History Museum debut. If you’ve picked up either of those and now want to expand your brick-built city, today’s discount is a great way to score a set that likely won’t be on store shelves for too much longer. The Boutique Hotel features three stories packed with intricate details both inside and out. It’s also an amazing addition to your LEGO Avengers Tower from last year, too.

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

LEGO Icons Boutique Hotel features:

Imagine spending quality time at a luxurious hotel. Where every detail is carefully considered. Where every guest’s request is met in style. Now you can build your own hotel getaway with this LEGO Boutique Hotel (10297) model building project for adults. Enjoy hours of immersive building as you craft the model’s 5 sections. With unusual triangular geometry and elegant decor, it’s inspired by opulent turn-of-the-century European architecture.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!