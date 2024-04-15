We’re finally getting a Jar Jar Binks BrickHeadz with this LEGO ‘The Phantom Menace’ pack

Alongside this morning’s reveal of the new UCS TIE Interceptor, the LEGO Group has something else planned for Star Wars Day. The final set to launch on May 1 has been revealed as the new BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace set including buildable versions of six different characters from Episode I.

The final piece of the LEGO Star Wars May the 4th festivities has been revealed. Set number 40676 will be the next kit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace and joins reveals from earlier in the month like the Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama and buildable Droideka.

Today we can show off the new LEGO The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz pack. This kit includes five of the blocky buildable figures that we typically see, all of which are based around Episode I. There’s, of course, Queen Padmé Amidala rocking her royal red garb as well as Qui-Gon Ginn, Young Anakin, Captain Panaka, and Darth Maul. All iconic characters you’d expect to see included in this kit. There’s no Padawan Obi-Wan, but it makes sense the LEGO Group wouldn’t just want to include two nearly identical Jedi.

By far the best part about the new LEGO The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz pack is that it includes Jar Jar Binks. Fans have been asking for this character for ages. It all started all the way back in 2020, as the LEGO Group held a contest to decide which theme should have the honor of representing the whole BrickHeadz collection as the 150th figure in the lineup. It was no surprise that Star Wars easily beat the competition, but it was a bit of a shock that fans were overwhelmingly voting for Jar Jar to be the character who would be christened as the 150th release.

We ended up getting Ahsoka Tano. Now, 4 years later, the LEGO Group is righting that wrong by giving the fans what we want –Jar Jar!

The new LEGO The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz pack will debut on May 1 and sells for $54.99.

Here’s the rest of the LEGO May the 4th sets ahead of Star Wars Day.

Grogu’s Escape 75378: $29.99 | 221 pieces

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | 718 pieces

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | 583 pieces

UCS Tie Interceptor 75382: $239.99 | 1,931 pieces

The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz 4-pack 40676: $54.99 | 732 pieces

Commander Cody BrickHeadz 40675: $9.99 | 147 pieces

