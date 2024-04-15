This Canon PIXMA MegaTank printer ditches costly cartridges at $130 (Reg. $190)

Amazon now offers the Canon PIXMA G3202 MegaTank Printer for $129.99 shipped. This is $60 off the usual $190 price tag it has been trending at all year and is a new all-time low. It’s an extra $20 below the only other price cut this year, too. This might not be the most capable printer on the market, but it’s hard to beat at just $130. Head below for all of the details.

It might be too late to help with Tax Day, but this Canon PIXMA MegaTank printer is capable of handling more than just documents and recipes. It has full color support and can send out over 8 pages per minute. This model lacks AirPrint support, but you can send files from any smartphone or tablet via the Canon app. I personally love that it has the MegaTank features of not needing traditional cartridges, instead relying on a more refillable design. There’s enough ink included for up to 6,000 pages of black and white prints, or 7,700 color images with the bundled toner.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank printer features:

The PIXMA G3202 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Printer delivers high-quality, low-cost printing, and wireless connectivity in a compact size. Get serious print productivity with a high page yield of up to 6,000 Black / 7,000 Color pages per full ink bottle set and a low cost per print – that’s about 30 times as many prints as you can get from conventional ink cartridge sets! The PIXMA G3202 comes with a full set of ink, so you can print with confidence.

