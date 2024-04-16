Today’s best iOS app deals: Alto’s Odyssey, Alto’s Adventure, Otok, Daygram, and more

This morning’s App Store deals have arrived and you’ll find the best of them waiting down below. The software offers are also joined by notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Alto’s Odyssey, Alto’s Adventure, Through the Ages, Otok, Daygram, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.
Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:
iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Daygram: Daily Private Journal: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: PDFs Split & Merge: PDF Editor: FREE (Reg. $9)
iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $5 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $5 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Otok: $0.50 (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Things – Motor: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro 2024: $4 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $13 (Reg. $25)
Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon 50% off, Kirby Star Allies $30, more
More iOS app deals still live:
iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Cyber Protocol: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: MICRO LLAMA: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2.50 (Reg. $3)
Alto’s Odyssey features:
Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets.
Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.
Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!