Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon 50% off, Kirby Star Allies $30, more

Walmart is now offering Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $30. Score free in-store pickup where available or free delivery with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% price drop, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is currently starting at over $45 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $40. For those unfamiliar, this one comes from the developers of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring. AC6 marks a return for the long-running series as well as a new beginning in some ways. It is a departure from the dev’s more recent Soulsborne formula, but fans of the mech battle series (and games like it) will want to take a closer look, especially while it’s 50% off. There’s a particularly deep pilot and mech customization system in place, alongside a super fast-paced combat action across a series of missions set on the planet Rubicon 3. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.

