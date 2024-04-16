Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon 50% off, Kirby Star Allies $30, more

Walmart is now offering Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $30. Score free in-store pickup where available or free delivery with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% price drop, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is currently starting at over $45 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $40. For those unfamiliar, this one comes from the developers of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring. AC6 marks a return for the long-running series as well as a new beginning in some ways. It is a departure from the dev’s more recent Soulsborne formula, but fans of the mech battle series (and games like it) will want to take a closer look, especially while it’s 50% off. There’s a particularly deep pilot and mech customization system in place, alongside a super fast-paced combat action across a series of missions set on the planet Rubicon 3. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Kirby: Star Allies $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $29 (Reg. $60)
- Brotato eShop $4 (Reg. $5)
- Spelunky 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Forza Motorsport$30 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!