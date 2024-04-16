Elgato’s Wave XLR Interface with Clipguard tech back down at $140 + Stream Deck deals

We are tracking some deals on the popular Elgato streamer and content creator gear today starting with the brand’s Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a solid $20 in savings and the lowest we can find. It also lands on par with all of the deals we have tracked in nearly a year outside of a couple drops to $120 and $130 around holiday and Black Friday season last year. This is Elgato’s streamer- and gaming-focused audio interface, complete with built-in phantom power for condenser XLR mics. It will accommodate connecting XLR mics to a PC or Mac via USB-C and, as seen above, looks perfect alongside the beloved Elgato Stream Decks. Elgato’s “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion” is in place here as well as the companion Wave Link app where you can combine the mic input with other audio sources to create two independent mixes for your stream and broadcast setup. More deals and details below.

And speaking of Elgato, one of our favorites pieces of kit the brand makes is the aforementioned Stream Decks, and we are seeing some deals on the all-white models today as well:

While we are on the subject, those who prefer the Razer ecosystem of gear will want to check out the deal we are tracking on its Stream Controller with haptic feedback SwitchBlade keys. Regularly $270, this one is now seeing a solid $70 price drop at Amazon and all of the details you need while the price drop is still live are waiting right here.

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:

Premium XLR to USB-C connection

Use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR with multiple audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents microphone distortion

Up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics

48 V phantom power drives condenser microphones

Dual selectable filters remove low frequencies

