Elgato’s Wave XLR Interface with Clipguard tech back down at $140 + Stream Deck deals

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElgato
From $130

We are tracking some deals on the popular Elgato streamer and content creator gear today starting with the brand’s Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a solid $20 in savings and the lowest we can find. It also lands on par with all of the deals we have tracked in nearly a year outside of a couple drops to $120 and $130 around holiday and Black Friday season last year. This is Elgato’s streamer- and gaming-focused audio interface, complete with built-in phantom power for condenser XLR mics. It will accommodate connecting XLR mics to a PC or Mac via USB-C and, as seen above, looks perfect alongside the beloved Elgato Stream Decks. Elgato’s “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion” is in place here as well as the companion Wave Link app where you can combine the mic input with other audio sources to create two independent mixes for your stream and broadcast setup. More deals and details below. 

And speaking of Elgato, one of our favorites pieces of kit the brand makes is the aforementioned Stream Decks, and we are seeing some deals on the all-white models today as well:

While we are on the subject, those who prefer the Razer ecosystem of gear will want to check out the deal we are tracking on its Stream Controller with haptic feedback SwitchBlade keys. Regularly $270, this one is now seeing a solid $70 price drop at Amazon and all of the details you need while the price drop is still live are waiting right here

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:

  • Premium XLR to USB-C connection
  • Use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR with multiple audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents microphone distortion
  • Up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics
  • 48 V phantom power drives condenser microphones
  • Dual selectable filters remove low frequencies

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Elgato

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HyperX’s QuadCast S USB Mic comes wrapped in cust...
Juiced debuts new JetCurrent Pro foldable e-bike with $...
Learn to code with Visual Studio Pro and 15 programming...
Sun Joe 24V IONMAX electric power cleaner tackles your ...
Android game and app deals: Through the Ages, Underworl...
Withings HealthKit Body Comp smart scale tracks cardiov...
ASUS ZenScreen 15-inch portable USB-C monitors start fr...
Seagate’s official Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card...
Load more...
Show More Comments