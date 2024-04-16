Bundle Ring’s latest wireless outdoor Stick Up Cam with an indoor model at $100 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering a special price on its Ring Stick Up Cam Battery bundled with the Ring Indoor Cam at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a straight up $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the best price we have tracked this year, coming within $10 of the all-time low and delivering two cameras for the price of buying just the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery on its own. This bundle includes the latest versions of each camera to offer up some intelligent coverage of both indoor and outdoor areas of your home and property with a solid discount attached. Head below for more details.

The real highlight of the bundle is the regularly $100 Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. As the name suggests, it provides a relatively simple installation process with a wireless, battery-powered setup so you don’t need to worry about running cables. It allows you to, much like the Ring Indoor Cam for inside your house, “see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device” remotely. The Live View allows you to check in on your space from the app at anytime with real-time notifications, and more – it essentially provides the same base feature set as the indoor solution, but with a wireless and outdoor-ready design.

While we are talking Ring, the smart home brand recently updated its lineup of wireless video doorbells solutions with the new pro model. Delivering its most powerful option yet, it features rechargeable batteries and Bird’s Eye view mode, plus a whole lot more. You can take a closer look at the now available new front door solution in our launch coverage.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Indoor Cam bundle:

This bundle includes Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Ring Indoor Cam.

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. Add-on the Mount for Stick Up Cam (sold separately) for ceiling mount.

Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Stick Up Cams to all your Ring devices in the Ring app.

Easily setup Stick Up Cam Battery by inserting the battery pack and connecting to Wi-Fi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!