Anker’s just-released 5,000mAh power bank and 30W USB-C charger combo hits $30

Earlier this month, Anker launched its new Power Bank Fusion. Now, it’s dropping to the best price yet. If the launch discount wasn’t enough for you to pull the trigger, today’s Amazon offer down to $29.99 shipped, should be. It normally sells for $40 and is 25% off. It’s an extra $4 below the only other discount from earlier in April and saves you a full $10. You can learn more about the features below or over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new Power Bank Fusion combines a typical portable battery with a 30W USB-C wall charger. It can power your iPhone 15 at home or while out and about with 5,000mAh of juice, and can even top itself back up without needing an extra device. You’ll also find a USB-C cable built into the design that makes it an entirely self-contained charger that can replace three separate accessories in your everyday carry.

If you just want a USB-C charger, our favorite one is on sale right now for its best-ever price. Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is now marked down at Amazon from the usual $23 price tag and drops to $14. It’s the perfect option for iPhone 15 users who just want a compact way to charge their handset.

Anker Power Bank Fusion features:

Seamlessly transition between devices with a versatile USB-C port, an integrated USB-C cable, and a foldable AC plug, catering to the dynamic demands of your digital life. Merge the convenience of charging and carrying into one with a sleek, built-in USB-C cable design that keeps your gear light and ready for action. Plug in for a 30W charge to power your devices quickly, or switch to battery mode for a consistent 22.5W charge, keeping your gadgets energized during your travels.

