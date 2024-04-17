Anker’s just-released 5,000mAh power bank and 30W USB-C charger combo hits $30

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $40 $30

Earlier this month, Anker launched its new Power Bank Fusion. Now, it’s dropping to the best price yet. If the launch discount wasn’t enough for you to pull the trigger, today’s Amazon offer down to $29.99 shipped, should be. It normally sells for $40 and is 25% off. It’s an extra $4 below the only other discount from earlier in April and saves you a full $10. You can learn more about the features below or over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new Power Bank Fusion combines a typical portable battery with a 30W USB-C wall charger. It can power your iPhone 15 at home or while out and about with 5,000mAh of juice, and can even top itself back up without needing an extra device. You’ll also find a USB-C cable built into the design that makes it an entirely self-contained charger that can replace three separate accessories in your everyday carry.

If you just want a USB-C charger, our favorite one is on sale right now for its best-ever price. Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is now marked down at Amazon from the usual $23 price tag and drops to $14. It’s the perfect option for iPhone 15 users who just want a compact way to charge their handset.

Anker Power Bank Fusion features:

Seamlessly transition between devices with a versatile USB-C port, an integrated USB-C cable, and a foldable AC plug, catering to the dynamic demands of your digital life. Merge the convenience of charging and carrying into one with a sleek, built-in USB-C cable design that keeps your gear light and ready for action. Plug in for a 30W charge to power your devices quickly, or switch to battery mode for a consistent 22.5W charge, keeping your gadgets energized during your travels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetooth m...
meross wireless smoke and CO detector hits new $21 low ...
Lectric debuts new XPress Commuter e-bikes with $500 la...
Today’s best watch deals from $38: SEIKO 5 Auto, ...
UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station sees first ...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Devils & Demon...
Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt Mo...
Charge a pair of Xbox controllers on 8Bitdo’s off...
Load more...
Show More Comments