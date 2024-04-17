Clear away debris with these WORX electric leaf blowers starting from $55

Best Buy is offering the WORX 12A TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $54.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest being a drop to $55 in July – which was matched a month ago in a similar one-day sale and beaten out by the first discount of 2024 where it dropped to $50. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low from January.

This leaf blower provides 600 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has two speed modes depending on what surface you’re clearing: speed one covers pavements and tight corners with a slower CFM, and speed two ramps it to its max output for open spaces/lawns. This is a plug-in model, so you will have to worry about cord and extension cord lengths over battery runtime, but it does come with a 11.5-foot cable that attaches to the tool with a retainer to keep the cord plugged in, even when the line is snagged or tugged.

For a battery-powered model, Best Buy also has the WORX Power Share 20V LeafJet 410CFM Cordless Handheld Blower for $150, down from $170. This model provides a 410 CFM (125 MPH) and sports a 2-speed control and a dual-select feature that lets you switch between more air speed and more air volume. It weighs only 3.7-pounds with a control grip that absorbs vibrations making it hassle-free to operate with only one hand.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge. You’ll also find a deal on the 80V model with six 4.0Ah batteries going over at Best Buy as well. And when you’re done shopping all those deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

WORX TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower features:

Turbine Fan TechWorx Engineers Figured Out How To Get A Jet Engine-Type Motor Inside Of A Leaf Blower. Super Powerful, Yet Not So Loud That You’Ll Think It’S Getting Ready For Takeoff

Twice As Fast As Pro BlowersProfessional-Grade Gas Blowers Rely On Outdated Tech. The Turbine Is Cutting Edge, And Spins Twice As Fast As The Blowers Used By Commercial Grounds Crews.

2 Speeds For Different JobsGo Slow For Pavement Or Tight Corners. On The Open Lawn, Switch To Speed 2 And See What The 110 Mph Turbine Can Do

600 CfmWe Named The Turbine 600 After The 600 Cubic Feet Per Minute Of High-Capacity Air Volume That Shoots Out Of Its Wide-Mouth Nozzle. That’S A Wide, Strong Path Of Air That Allows You To Clear Large Areas With Fewer Passes.

Do It Yourself. Do It Better. Do It With Worx.Worx Tools Are Engineered With Cutting-Edge Technology, And Above Modern Efficiency Standards, So You Can Build A Cost-Effective Tool Collection That’S Been Designed To Last

Hyper-Stream Air NozzleWe Didn’T Just Stop Designing Once We Were Finished With The Turbine Engine. We Added An Attachable Nozzle, Optimized To Direct All That Volume In A Concentrated Area For Tougher Jobs

One-Handed OperationAll The Power And Only 6.4 Lbs. The Turbine 600 Is Designed To Be Controlled With Just One Hand. The Ergonomic Design Funnels The Wind In A Way That’S Easy To Handle

Extension Cord RetainerThe 11-1/2” Electrical Cord Comes With A Retainer Attached, So When Using An Extension Cord It Won’T Disconnect, Even When It Gets Snagged

