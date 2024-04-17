Here’s a first look at the new 3,601-piece LEGO Artemis Space Launch System set

Another LEGO set has been found at an airport before it was even revealed by the LEGO Group. Before its release next month, we can feast our eyes on the upcoming LEGO Artemis Space Launch System.

First look at the new LEGO Artemis Space Launch System

Last fall, someone found the UCS Venator at an airport a few days before the LEGO Group officially revealed it. The same thing has happened again, but this time with a set that few builders were expecting. Someone visiting the Taipei airport and its LEGO store has found the newest NASA LEGO kit. The build is officially called the LEGO Artemis Space Launch System and it gets set number 10341 It assembles the iconic Artemis I Rocket and its companion launchpad out of 3,601 pieces.

The build includes the main rocket, complete with some side boosters, but the real star of the show is the actual launch pad. It’s a cacophony of grey bricks that assembles a massive support structure to launch the Artemis 1. We only have a single box image right now to share, but just going off of that seems to indicate that we’ll get some kind of retracting bridge and other features. This is primarily a display set, however, and so there’s not going to be too much by way of furnished control rooms or cockpits – it just looks amazing from the outside.

The upcoming LEGO Artemis Space Launch System won’t launch until next month on May 15. It debuts with a $259.99 price tag and should be revealed officially by the LEGO Group in the coming days. There’s no word on if it will be paired with an exclusive gift with purchase like we’ve seen from previous LEGO NASA collaborations.

The last time we got a LEGO NASA set was all the way back in 2021 with the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery. I personally gushed about just how cool the model was back in my review, and I’m getting Déjà vu about just how cool the new LEGO Artemis Space Launch System set is.

