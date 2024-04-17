Rare deal knocks 25% off official light-up Stormtrooper Echo Dot stand at $30, more

While we are tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s entry-level Echo Pop speakers right now, folks already invested in its popular Echo Dot 4th or 5th gen models will want to scope out the deals we are have on official and Made for Amazon accessories. Ranging a series of outlet mounts and stands, we are first looking at a model from a galaxy far, far away. The official limited edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Stand for Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation) is now marked down to $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is matching the previous price drop with a solid 25% in savings. We have only tracked a few discounts on this model since its debut around this time last year, and now’s your chance to save. Head below for more details and details.

Compatible with Echo Dot 4th or 5th gen smart speakers, the Star Wars Stormtrooper Stand presents a relatively authentic looking Stormtrooper helmet to carry your Alexa speaker. The eyes on the helmet will light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand or when you call for Alexa’s help with something. It measures 7 inches tall from the base to the top of the Echo Dot.

If you’re not into the Star Wars vibes, check out some of the other Echo Dot accessories we are tracking deals on right now below:

Star Wars Stormtrooper Stand for Amazon Echo Dot features:

Playful Star Wars design.

The Stormtrooper stand eyes will light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa’s name is called.

Echo Dot 4th & 5th Gen Sold Separately.

Can be easily placed on the table, desk, or nightstand.

Made for easy interaction and won’t interfere with Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation) functions.

Durable material withstands day-to-day use.

Compatible only with Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation). Not compatible with Echo Dot with clock, or any Echo devices.

The stand measures 7 inches tall from the base to the top of the Echo Dot when placed inside the stand.

