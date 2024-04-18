Today’s best iOS app deals: SpongeBob Cosmic Shake, Rotaeno, Chicken Police, more

Justin Kahn -
SpongeBob - The Cosmic Shake

Thursday morning’s best iOS game and app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold. Take a look at the deals we are tracking on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pros from $1,029, Satechi’s 16-port Thunderbolt 4 Pro Dock, and HYPER’s high-capacity 27,000mAh USB-C Battery Pack, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rotaeno, Chicken Police, Forest Golf Planner, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Story Maker: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Everyday Bear & Neko Sticker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Yourself: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dark Tower: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake features:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong?

Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails.

But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!

