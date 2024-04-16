Rachio smart garden hose system waters the lawn for you this spring at $78 (Reg. $100)

The warmer weather is starting to roll in across most of the country now, which means it’s time to start thinking about lawn care (if you aren’t already). And Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the latest Rachio Smart Hose Timer watering system to help the cause. While much of the smart home lawn care brand’s gear is tailored towards folks with built-in sprinkler systems, the Rachio Smart Hose Timer watering system connects to any traditional outdoor garden hose to handle all of your watering duties automatically and intelligently. Regularly $100, you can now land one for $77.72 shipped via Amazon. While we have seen some short-lived offers for a touch less over the last year, today’s deal is slightly better than last month’s main Big Spring Sale Amazon price and the best we can find. Head below for more details now hat it can do for you.

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer watering system package on sale here today includes the Wi-Fi hub you’ll need to leverage the smart features. Factoring in the brand’s Rain Skip tech and weather analytics, it can determine the best times and amounts to water your lawn in order to ensure it remains healthy and your bills stay as low as possible. Outside of the automated scheduling features, it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command gear as well as the Rachio smartphone app where you can control the system manually and access monitoring data as well. Here’s our launch coverage for additional details.

Elsewhere in intelligent smart home gear to prepare your outdoor space, check out this $100 price drop on Aiper’s Scuba N1 robot pool cleaner, TP-Link’s Tapo 2K smart cam, and this morning bundle on Ring’s latest wireless outdoor Stick Up Cam and indoor model. Then swing by our smart home hub for more of the best curated deals we have spotted thus far this week.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy.

