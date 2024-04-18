Samsung’s latest 2TB T5 EVO Portable SSD carries at $230 MSRP and is now down at $160

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on Samsung’s latest portable SSD with the 2TB T5 EVO down at $159.99 shipped. While we have seen a few short-lived offers for less, this one carries a regular price at $230 directly from Samsung where it is on sale for $170. This model debuted late last year and sold for $190 right into 2024 at Amazon. Today’s deal is within about $10 of the lowest prices we have tracked outside of a brief offer at $145 that very few people would have had a chance to score. The T5 EVO lineup features a refreshed form-factor from what we have seen from the popular Samsung portable SSDs over the last few years, complete with a rectangular design and a metal carabiner loop along the top – it has also functioned flawlessly for me since going hands-on 6 months ago. More details below.

Samsung’s portable SSD lineup has become the front-runner in terms of reliability when it comes to the major storage brands. The T5 EVO lineup certainly isn’t the most affordable out there, but it does deliver the brand’s latest tech with focus on reliability and storage capacity over speed. Get a complete breakdown in our feature piece right here.

But if you’re looking to bring spending down and don’t mind side-stepping the Samsung options, there’s cash to be saved with Crucial. The brand’s X9 2TB Portable SSD runs at nearly twice the speed and sells for $136 shipped on Amazon – it too was among our picks for the best options out there in our most recent roundup of our favorite portable SSDs.

Samsung 2TB T5 EVO Portable SSD features:

We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go. Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go. Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance.

