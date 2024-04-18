New low drops SteelSeries’ multi-platform Nova 7X Wireless Spatial Headset under $120

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset at $119.84 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 33% or $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $8 under our previous mention and delivers the best price we can find. This is also slightly below the previous Amazon low for the best we have tracked yet. Compatible with all major consoles as well as PC, Mac, and mobile setups, this set comes along with a pocket-sized USB-C dongle for “lag-free” Quantum 2.0 Wireless connectivity. From there, you can expect to score 360-degree audio support, including both Microsoft Spatial Sound and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 users, alongside 38-hour battery life and a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 6 hours of play time. The retractable AI-powered noise cancelling mic is a nice touch, designed to provide “crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.” Hit up our review of the previous model for a better idea of how the newer model stacks up. And then head below for more details.

If the model above is still a bit overkill despite the Amazon all-time low pricing, check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset instead. This one is compatible with all major consoles as well as PC and mobile setups with the brand’s ClearCast Gen 2 mic, 360-degree spatial audio support, and more at $59 shipped via Amazon.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset features:

Almighty Audio Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.Specific uses for product : Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset

360 Spatial Audio Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. Fully compatible with Microsoft Spatial Sound / Tempest 3D Audio for PS5

Dual Audio Streams – Mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while gaming. Play with lag-free 2.4GHz while using Bluetooth simultaneously for calls, Discord, music, and podcasts.

Multi-Platform Support – Bring the Arctis Nova 7 to your favorite platform, such as Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch, with a pocket-size USB-C dongle for lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (2.4GHz). USB-A adapter included.

