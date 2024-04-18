Razer’s latest V4 X BlackWidow gaming keyboard just hit a new $106 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering a notable chance to score a deal on a what was already the most affordable model in Razer’s latest lineup of BlackWidow V4 gaming keyboards. You can now land the Razer BlackWidow V4 X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from $112.33 $106.33 shipped. This model launched for the first time last summer at $130 and is now seeing one of only a few price drops we have tracked since. Coming in at within a couple of the all-time low, this is the most affordable way to upgrade to the latest V4 models you’ll find right now. Today’s deal is on the Green Switch model for a more tactile and clicky experience at the battlestation. Head below for more details.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard’s green mechanical switches feature a 1.9mm actuation point “requiring just 50g of force” joined by 2-sided underglow and per-key lighting via Razer’s Chroma action. From there, you’ll find six dedicated macro keys “that can be programmed to preferred playstyle” alongside a doubleshot molding process and Razer’s multi-function roller with media keys to adjust brightness, volume, and access play, pause, and skip controls directly from the keyboard. Plus it ships with a magnetic plug leatherette wrist rest too.

Elsewhere in the Razer ecosystem, we are also still tracking solid $70 price drop on the brand’s Stream Controller. And be sure to scope out the new Aether smart monitor light bar with Matter and voice commands as well as the new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets and our review of its Seiren V3 Chroma mic with 360-degree reactive lighting.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback. Featuring Razer Chroma RGB per-key lighting and a striking underglow that highlights the keyboard from more angles — sync it with the battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games. Expand the arsenal of commands with a set of easy-access macro keys that can be programmed to preferred playstyle.

