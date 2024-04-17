Logitech’s latest G Yeti GX dual-zone RGB Gaming Mic hits Amazon all-time low at $127

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G Yeti GX Dynamic RGB Gaming Microphone for $127.37 shipped. Regularly $150, this is one of only a few price drops we have tracked since this model debuted alongside the compact and more affordable Yeti Orb model last September. Today’s deal comes in at $1 under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This new flagship release from the brand’s gaming arm features LIGHTSYNC action with dual RGB zones you can sync up with other Logitech G gaming gear. From there, you’re looking at a custom broadcast-style dynamic mic capsule with a supercardioid pattern designed to ignore key clicks and focus on your voice. The analog limiter intelligently adjusts your mic gain for proper levels while the Blue VO!CE filters and effects can add some fun vibes to your stream. Head below for more.

While Razer’s new Chroma V3 mic with 360-degree RGB lighting will cost you slightly more at $130, you can land its brand new Seiren mini USB mic at $60 to save some cash. Just keep in mind the previous generation model, which is still a solid solution, comes in at even less with a sub $40 price tag on Amazon right now.

Elsewhere in USB mic action, we are now tracking s solid deal on HyperX’s QuadCast S USB Mic at 33% off and be sure to dive into the one of the latest releases with the new Shure MV7+ USB-C/XLR model. This one takes one of the more popular models on the market and upgrades it around every turn with onboard lighting and some enhanced built-in voice isolation technology – all of the details are right here.

Logitech G Yeti GX Dynamic RGB Gaming Mic features:

Be dynamic: Yeti GX is a premium RGB gaming mic powered by LIGHTSYNC, with a custom dynamic capsule and advanced software that deliver serious audio performance via USB

Dynamic mic capsule: Designed specifically for gamers, the new broadcast-style dynamic mic capsule uses a supercardioid pattern that ignores key clicks, focusing on your voice

Dual RGB zones: Use LIGHTSYNC to control two separate RGB light zones on the mic and sync them with other Logitech G gaming gear in G HUB for a fully immersive experience

Blue VO!CE filters and effects: Enable Smart Audio Lock and other studio tools; add Blue VO!CE filters, effects and samples to entertain and engage your audience on stream

