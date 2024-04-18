ASUS’ Xbox/PC Pro Raikiri gamepad with OLED display, button mapping, more back at $110 low

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable price on the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller with a built-in OLED display down at $109 shipped. The PC and Xbox Series X|S controller regularly carries a $150 list and is now 27% off the going rate. After first debuting on Amazon last fall, we have only seen it drop as low as today’s deal once before, landing this offer on par with the 2023 Black Friday price. While you can get the basic ASUS ROG Raikiri down at $100, for an extra $10 you’re scoring the model with the OLED display onboard as well as a deeper set of pro-grade controls. Not to mention a pro controller that comes in at under the price of the entry-level Elite Series 2 Core model. Head below for more details.

The ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller takes things up more than a few notches from your typical wireless gamepad with a built-in OLED screen that displays everything from customizable animations to status indicators and controller profiles. The tri-mode connectivity – wired USB-C, 2.4 GHz RF, and Bluetooth – is joined by your usual set of controls with an asymmetric Xbox setup as well as four left and right customizable rear buttons and selectable step triggers – “left and right triggers can be set to short- or full-range modes, with dead zones customizable in Armoury Crate.”

Be sure to swing by today’s console gamed deal roundup and then check out more of the latest in the world of Xbox below:

ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller features:

Built-in OLED display: Create a unique look with customizable animations, view status indicators, and switch profiles on the fly

Tri-mode connectivity: Versatile flexibility with wired USB-C, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode

Intuitive rear controls: Four left and right buttons can be programmed for in-game commands or for on-the-fly joystick sensitivity shifts

Selectable step triggers: Left and right triggers can be set to short- or full-range modes, with dead zones customizable in Armoury Crate

Premium sound: Built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio; plus 3.5 mm earphone jack, and a mute button

Extensive customization: Remap buttons, change joystick sensitivity, or make other adjustments via Armoury Crate

