New Amazon low hits TP-Link’s 2023 Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera at just $23

We have seen some particularly notable deals on indoor and outdoor smart cams this week, not the least of which include this morning’s offer on Google Nest Cam Indoor and the first deals on All-New Blink Mini 2 smart camera, but today’s TP-Link offer is the most affordable of them all. Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched last spring at $35 and, after periodically dropping over the course of 2024, is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $1 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. As we alluded to above, this is one of the more affordable options you’ll find from a well-known smart home brand right now. Head below for more details.

While the TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Smart Cam isn’t the highest-end option out there, nor the newest we have featured deals on, it is a solid and particularly affordable solution. The subscription-free onboard footage storage by way of the 256GB microSD card slot is joined by onboard pan and tilt control to keep your eyes on the prize – 360-degree horizontal and 113-degree vertical movement. Motion tracking tech and real-time alerts site alongside 2-way audio action and live feeds being sent directly to your smart device of choice.

More of this week’s best smart home camera deals:

TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera features:

This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 113° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Kasa Smart Hidden Camera with Audio/Video can automatically track moving objects or people, providing real-time alerts and increasing the overall effectiveness of your security system. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, you can even enable baby crying detection to use EC71 as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if it’s your pet playing around or if someone is actually there. Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders.

