Open Anker’s originally $140 eufy Smart Lock with Apple Watch at $80, more from $20

Amazon has now kicked off a new Anker eufy smart home sale filled with deals on the brand’s security cams, outdoor lighting solutions, sensors, doorbells, and more. One standout is the eufy Smart Lock C210 at $79.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $140 for most of 2023 before falling into the $100 range. Today’s deal comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the lowest price we have tracked there in 2024. One of the more affordable options in the brand’s current-generation lineup, it provides an intelligent front door looking solution with no additional bridge required. Head below for more details.

Like any good smart lock, users can control the eufy Smart Lock C210 from anywhere using the eufy Security app – this is where you’ll find access management options, real-time notifications, and event history as well. It provides five ways to unlock it – the app, the keypad, physical key, via the Apple Watch app, or with your voice via Alexa and Google Assistant gear – as well as a relatively simple installation that, according to Anker, takes 15 minutes and requires no drilling.

With deals starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you can browse through all of today’s Anker eufy smart home gear right here. Outdoor cameras, solar wall lights, entry sensors, floodlights, video doorbells, and more are up for grabs.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, we are tracking the first deal on Eve’s all-new Energy Matter Outlet alongside TP-Link’s 2023 Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera, the Google Nest Cam Indoor, and the Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 with Alexa and Assistant. hit up our smart home hub for more.

Anker eufy Smart Lock C210 features:

Control from Anywhere with Built-in Wi-Fi: No bridge required, you can control your smart lock from anywhere via the eufy Security app. Easy setup. (Access management, Real-time notification, Event History) *Latest model number: C210 (Previously E110). No difference between C210 and E110.

5 Ways to Unlock: Open your smart lock via the eufy Security app, using the keypad or physical key, from Apple Watch, or use your voice with Alexa/Google Voice Assistant.

Integrated Smart Home: If you have a eufy doorbell, you can add your smart lock to your routines and control devices together within the eufy Security app.

Easy Installation and Excellent Customer Service: Compatible with most standard US deadbolts. 15-minute easy install without drilling. 18-month aftersales service with 24/7 customer support.

