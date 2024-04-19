Save on all-new Intel Core Ultra laptops with bonus $100 Best Buy credits from $550

Back at the start of the year, the first laptops featuring Intel’s new Core Ultra series chips started shipping. Now, Best Buy is offering some of the first price cuts. Across all of the top brands, including ASUS, Lenovo, HP, and even Alienware, you’ll be able to save on all of the latest laptops. There are gaming machines, thin-and-lights, hybrid 2-in-1s, and everything in between – all starting at $550 shipped. Shop all of our favorites below and learn how to get an extra $100 in savings, too.

Alongside all of the cash discounts, Best Buy is throwing in a little extra to its paid My Best Buy members. Through the end of the weekend, you’ll be able to get a bonus $100 credit to be used on future purchases. This makes the offers just a bit better for bringing home one of the latest and great Windows machines on the market for less.

Here are our favorite models included in the sale:

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

There’s one brand missing from the sale today, and that’s Dell. There’s good reason for that, too, as Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops are the cream of the crop. The whole lineup was revealed alongside a collection of other new laptops at CES 2024, delivering new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot keys. Pricing across all three different screen sizes now starts from $1,399. They’re definitely worth looking into if none of today’s price cuts catch your eye.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop features:

The new Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is designed to be 15% smaller than the previous generation, with more efficient airflow, making it ideal for gaming and more, wherever you go. With lower thermals and improved efficiency, Intel Core Ultra processors provide balanced performance for gaming on the go. 3D hybrid architecture delivers multitasking performance with the combined capabilities of performance-cores, efficient-cores and low-power efficient-cores – all while remaining cool and quiet.

