Take $30 off Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand for MacBook with NVMe slot at $120

Amazon is currently offering the Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand with NVMe slot for $119.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the usual $150 price tag and only the second offer of the year. We last saw it on sale for $15 less back in the beginning of the year in January. It hasn’t been discounted since, and now you can head into the weekend scoring the second-best price of 2024.

As one of the more unique releases from Satechi, its new Dual Dock Stand very much lives up to its name with a design that is both a USB-C dock, and a stand. Resting underneath your MacBook, the hub props up your machine while also offering dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, and an array of USB-C and USB-A slots. One of the features I loved the most in our hands-on review was its built-in NVMe drive dock.

If you don’t want a USB-C hub that’s as premium as today’s lead deal, Satechi does have an entirely new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 that just hit the scene last month. It delivers much of the same high-end finish, but won’t double as a stand for your MacBook. This new release is still very much ready to pair with your new M3 Air and carries a $100 price tag.

Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand features:

The USB C docking station offers an array of connectivity options including an Ethernet Port with 1 Gigabit speed, 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI Ports, 1x SSD Enclosure, 2x USB-A Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, 2x USB-C Data Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, and a USB-C Power Port with 75W power delivery to keep your device charged while you work.

