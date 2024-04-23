Lectric lightning deal offers foldable XP e-Trike with $333 in free gear for $1,499 ($1,832 value)

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsLectric
$333 off $1,499

Lectric has launched a lightning deal through tomorrow that gives you $333 in free add-on accessories along with a purchase of the Foldable XP e-Trike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,832, we’ve mainly seen similar sales on this particular model where buying it at its MSRP gives you additional gear at no extra cost. Along with your purchase today, you’ll receive a front-mountable rack, a small basket for the front, a large basket for the rear, a wider seat with a back cushion, a bike lock, mirrors, and a phone mount – everything you could need for a safe, comfortable cruise around town with or without any extra cargo. You can learn more by heading below or by checking out our hands-on review at Electrek.

The Lectric e-Trike comes equipped with a 500W planetary geared brushless motor (1,092W peak) alongside a removable 48V battery that pushes it up to top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic twist throttle for pure electric action. It even has a default mode for less experienced riders that limits its acceleration and speed until you feel more comfortable with its system. There’s also an array of add-on features outside of the free gear, like hydraulic brakes, parking brakes, integrated front and rear lights, brake lights on both back-wheel fenders, slim tires for sharper turns, a foldable frame for easier storage options, and a backlit LCD display with an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating that gives you real-time performance data and battery levels.

This lightening deal will continue through tomorrow, April 24, with a clock on the e-bike’s landing page to help you keep track of when it will be over and gone. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to shop through the many other ongoing e-bike sales that will be ending in the coming days.

Lectric Foldable XP e-Trike features:

The Lectric XP™ Trike is the ultimate eXPerience for all. It accommodates a wide range of abilities and preferences with our lowest standover height ever of just 13.8 inches. As the industry’s first fully foldable and fully assembled electric tricycle, The XP™ Trike includes the award-winning features our XP™ series eBikes demonstrate, plus a bigger battery, hydraulic brakes, and a third wheel. A sturdy rear hub motor setup with a differential axle provides a whopping 65NM of torque – accommodating even the heftiest of payloads without a problem.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Lectric

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Save up to $300+ on TENWAYS CGO series e-bikes with bon...
Govee’s Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panel 10-pack...
Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming ...
Score two TP-Link Tapo mini smart plugs with Matter for...
August makes one of the most affordable HomeKit smart l...
Anker’s 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank with stand se...
Review: Marshall’s new Major V headphones bring 1...
Exclusive 20% off all Burton Goods leather iPhone cases...
Load more...
Show More Comments