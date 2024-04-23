Lectric lightning deal offers foldable XP e-Trike with $333 in free gear for $1,499 ($1,832 value)

Lectric has launched a lightning deal through tomorrow that gives you $333 in free add-on accessories along with a purchase of the Foldable XP e-Trike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,832, we’ve mainly seen similar sales on this particular model where buying it at its MSRP gives you additional gear at no extra cost. Along with your purchase today, you’ll receive a front-mountable rack, a small basket for the front, a large basket for the rear, a wider seat with a back cushion, a bike lock, mirrors, and a phone mount – everything you could need for a safe, comfortable cruise around town with or without any extra cargo. You can learn more by heading below or by checking out our hands-on review at Electrek.

The Lectric e-Trike comes equipped with a 500W planetary geared brushless motor (1,092W peak) alongside a removable 48V battery that pushes it up to top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic twist throttle for pure electric action. It even has a default mode for less experienced riders that limits its acceleration and speed until you feel more comfortable with its system. There’s also an array of add-on features outside of the free gear, like hydraulic brakes, parking brakes, integrated front and rear lights, brake lights on both back-wheel fenders, slim tires for sharper turns, a foldable frame for easier storage options, and a backlit LCD display with an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating that gives you real-time performance data and battery levels.

This lightening deal will continue through tomorrow, April 24, with a clock on the e-bike’s landing page to help you keep track of when it will be over and gone. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to shop through the many other ongoing e-bike sales that will be ending in the coming days.

Lectric Foldable XP e-Trike features:

The Lectric XP™ Trike is the ultimate eXPerience for all. It accommodates a wide range of abilities and preferences with our lowest standover height ever of just 13.8 inches. As the industry’s first fully foldable and fully assembled electric tricycle, The XP™ Trike includes the award-winning features our XP™ series eBikes demonstrate, plus a bigger battery, hydraulic brakes, and a third wheel. A sturdy rear hub motor setup with a differential axle provides a whopping 65NM of torque – accommodating even the heftiest of payloads without a problem.

