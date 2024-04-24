Four of Moment’s iPhone and Android smartphone lenses are down to $99 (Reg. $130+)

Moment is clearing out its previous-generation smartphone lenses today with discounts down to $99 shipped each. There are four different models on sale – we detail them all below – each of which are down to the best prices of the year. Everything is down from $130 or more, saving you at least $31. Moment just refreshed its lens lineup with the new T-Series last fall. The M-Series, on the other hand, is still worth a closer look for anyone rocking an iPhone 14, let alone an older handset than that.

We love Moment’s smartphone lenses for getting even more value out of your smartphone’s camera. The M-Series are designed for older handsets from Apple, Samsung, and Google. There’s everything from macro lens for closeup shots to more cinematic upgrades and more – all at just $99 each. I personally reviewed several of the Moment lenses in the past, finding them to be a must-have for anyone who takes smartphone photography seriously.

Moment Lens discounts:

As for what’s new with the just-announced Moment T-Series lenses, we just took an in-depth look at all eight of the upcoming releases. Designed for iPhone 15 and the latest Android devies, this next-generation lineup of smartphone lenses make a few notable improvements to ensure they’re ready to complement your mobile photography setup for the next several years.

More on the Moment Macro 10x Lens:

The Macro M-series Lens captures life-sized images of the smallest objects. Different from traditional macro photography, this lens works less than an inch away from the subject to capture rich textures, materials, and living things that our phones were never before capable of seeing. With low distortion and the sharpest glass imaginable, the Moment Macro Lens is perfect for capturing the tiny details that your phone’s naked camera will never be able to focus on.

