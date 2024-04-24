Just $10 scores you one of Google’s official Pixel Watch Active bands (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 Active Band for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $50 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s $40 off and well below even our previous mention of $22. Today’s offer applies to just the single Charcoal style, but gives you a chance to score an extra band or replace an aging strap for less.

This Active Band is made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with a stainless steel clasp and lugs. It’s the perfect option for swapping in for workouts thanks to the waterproof and exercise-ready design. The band works with both the original Google Pixel Watch and the more recent Pixel Watch 2.

If you want to upgrade to an entirely new fitness tracker, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke wearables come with some more premium bands than just options for working out. The whole lineup, including stainless steel links and more, now start from $320 all-time lows at Amazon and save you $100 or more.

Google Pixel Watch Active band features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

