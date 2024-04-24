Samsung’s all-new S90D 4K OLED TVs see first discounts from $1,798 (Save $200)

Samsung just launched its new lineup of OLED TVs back in March, and now the first cash discounts are here. The new Samsung S90D series 4K OLED TVs are now on sale for the very first time. Everything starts with the 55-inch model at $1,797.99 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $1,998 price tag it just launched with a month ago and is a new all-time low. You can also step up to the 65-inch version at $2,497.99, down from $2,698. This is also the first cash discount and a new low.

Either of Samsung’s newest OLED TVs come centered around the company’s newest 4K tech. The panels offer some of the most vibrant colors backed by Pantone’s own seal of approval and dark blacks on the market with AI-powered 4K upscaling to take full advantage of its screen. There’s also HDR+ support, 144Hz refresh rates for gaming, and built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. There’s three HDMI ports on the side, as well as built-in Ethernet and a USB-A port.

The new S90D series are just some of the new TVs that Samsung launched this spring. We have a full rundown on what to expect from the company’s latest roster of 2024 televisions, including 8K home theater upgrades, TVs that blend in with your home decor, and even some more affordable options.

Samsung 55-inch S90D 4K OLED TV features:

Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color—all combined with amazing detail and brightness. Enjoy powerful brightness and rich contrast; Your TV analyzes each scene to boost brightness and improve the image. Play games and content with smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur; Get uninterrupted action with crisp visuals rendered at top speeds, so you always have a seamless, non-stop picture. Experience depth and dimension on screen just like you do in real life; For all content, Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!