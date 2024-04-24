These PowerA slim Nintendo Switch cases also store game cartridges starting at $14

Amazon is offering several PowerA Slim Cases for Nintendo Switch starting from $14.14 shipped, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Some of these cases are down from a $20 price tag, while others are falling from higher $25 or $28 MSRPs, like the Kirby Power Case that is seeing the biggest discount (28% off) from $25 to $17.99 Prime shipped. You’ll be getting some of the best prices we’ve seen on various designs, only beaten out in the last year by $13 rates at the start of 2023 and $12 rates at the start of 2024. All-in-all, the cheapest current offer sits $5 above the all-time low from October 2022.

These cases vary in physical makeup, with most sporting a sturdy molded outer shell with felt-lined interiors and others sporting harder polycarbonate outer shells to protect your console when not in use. They come licensed by Nintendo, and sport a large variety of character designs ranging from Animal Crossing and Legends of Zelda to Kirby and Mario to Pokémon and Sonic. Inside they have storage room for your switch, with a built-in screen protector flap that holds between 5 to 9 game cards (depending on the model you choose) and can double as a stand-up play stand in some cases.

Amazon is also offering alternative options for your Switch’s controller needs, with the popular HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set currently going for $71. You’ll also find the Volcanic Red model going for $48, and the Translucent Black model going for $44. And if you’re just in need of replacements or additional PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips, Amazon is offering them at a discounted $10.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Pikachu and Mimikyu HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact Ergonomic Controller that is currently discounted to $44. Whether you’re a collector or just a massive fan of the Pokémon series, this special-edition model gives you a “full-size” controller experience in handheld mode and also brings a balanced splash of artwork, with a stylized rendering of Pikachu and the equally cute phantom mimic, Mimikyu.

PowerA Kirby Power Slim Case for Nintendo Switch features:

  • Don’t leave your Switch lying around when Kirby is nearby: he might eat it. Oops! Too late.
  • Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull
  • Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards
  • Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

