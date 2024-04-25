Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come in four colors at $100 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $99.99 shipped. These earbuds drop from the usual $150 price tag in all four colors down to the second-best price of the year. This is $50 off and the lowest in over a month. It comes within $20 of 2024 low and is only the second notable price cut since the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer is also only $10 more than the less capable Galaxy Buds FE.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an earbud fit test to get the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

