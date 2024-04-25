Save $4,000 on Infinity’s Smart Chair X3 3D/4D massage chair at $3,499 for today only

For today only, Best Buy is offering the brown Infinity Smart Chair X3 3D/4D Massage Chair for $3,499 shipped. Normally fetching $7,499, this advanced massage chair has seen three previous discounts since the new year began, with the first taking costs down to $4,828 in February, the second taking things further to the former $4,776 low in March, and the third being an identical 1-day sale on the black model. Today’s deal comes in to once again hit new lows as a massive 53% markdown off the going rate that lands as the lowest price we have tracked for this colorway – a grand total of $4,000 in savings!

The Infinity Smart Chair X3 provides a zero-gravity recline while also being packed with a full-body massage experience into one comprehensive package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features a 4-roller mechanism on an S-track with built-in heat therapy for your lower back alongside foot and calf rollers to soothe your aching feet. It has 9 preset programs while also allowing you to customize your ideal massage – all done through the full-color, menu-driven remote or on your phone through the companion app. Like some of the other massage chairs we’ve covered, you won’t have to worry about body size differences for the different people in your home either, as its system automatically detects and adjusts to the unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it. And while you relax, you’ll also be able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity. Head below to learn more.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your space, especially with more smart home capabilities, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the TP-Link smart plugs with Matter seeing discounts. While the main deal is no longer available, within the same post is several other models and multi-pack options that are still discounted to some of their lowest prices. There are also the ongoing deals on a variety of meross smart devices, like the Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo that just hit a new all-time low. It is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren.

Infinity Smart Chair X3 3D/4D Massage Chair features:

Zero GravityThe most beneficial position with the least amount of pressure on your spine for the ideal massage.

Stretching

Lumbar HeatHeat on lower back

Four Wheel Massage MechanismRollers run up and down to provide deep tissue massage along your back.

Foot RollersThree foot rollers per sole for the best reflexology possible.

Full Body Air Bag CompressionAir bags ecompass all parts of the body to give compression therapy and increase blood flow.

Adjustable Massage IntensityAble to increase and decrease air bag intensity.

S Track Massage ChairMassage with a roller mechansim from your neck to tailbone

Bluetooth MusicConnect with phone or tablet to play music

3d Massage MechanismThe rollers are able to massage up and down, side to side and in and out to proivde deep tissue or soft tissue massage.

Apple/ Android AppDownload the app on your device and control the whole chair with your finger tips.

