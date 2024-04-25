UGREEN’s 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees one of its first deals to $300 (New low, Save $100)

UGEEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Revodok Max Thunderbolt 4 dock for $299.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as a $100 discount from its usual $400 price tag. We first saw this new release launch back at CES 2024 in January only to go on sale at $80 off. Now, it’s an extra $20 off and marking the best discount yet as only the third-ever markdown. UGREEN’s foray into the world of Thunderbolt 4 docks brings one of the more feature-packed options out there, offering 13 ports and 90W of power passthrough – all at $100 off.

This is UGREEN’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock, and the specs certainly mean it was worth the wait. The new Revodok Max features a robust assortment of ports featuring the main host Thunderbolt USB-C connection with 90W power passthrough to your computer. As far as what that single cable connection will get you, there’s dual 4K 60Hz display support over any combination of its DisplayPort output and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. A 2.5Gb Ethernet port is a lovely touch, as is the 20W USB-C port on the front. Legacy I/O gets some love with dual 10Gb/s USB-A slots that come joined by one of the 5Gb/s variety. Lastly, UGREEN rounds out the ports with SD card readers and a headphone jack.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market with a full metal build housing and now starts from $200 at Amazon.

UGREEN Thunderbolt 4 dock features:

The 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), a DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5GbE ethernet, SD & TF 4.0, a USB C 3.2(10Gbps, 20W), two USB A 3.2(10Gbps), two USB A 3.0, a 3.5mm audio, and a 180W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs. With one upstream and two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.

