Android game and app price drops: Psychofunk, Endurance, Water Tracker, more

Go on a psychedelic adventure inspired by the trippy 60s and funky 70s. Get ready for a platforming challenge unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

– Made especially for your phone –

Psychofunk is a platformer where you push the platforms in and out like the buttons on an old cassette player. This is an experience tailor made for the touch screen on your phone.

– Experience exhilarating BOSS FIGHTS –

Travel through the four seasons into madness and fight intense boss fights. This game will challenge you.