Android game and app price drops: Psychofunk, Endurance, Water Tracker, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Psychofunk

This afternoon’s collection of Android price drops is now ready to go. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking some big-time offers on Copilot+ Snapdragon X Elite PCs from ASUS and HP, alongside offers on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor and Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker, as well as the first real deal on the new Sonos Ace ANC headphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Psychofunk, Candy Disaster TD, Endurance, Water Tracker, and more. Head below for everything. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Android app and game deals still live:

Psychofunk features:

Go on a psychedelic adventure inspired by the trippy 60s and funky 70s. Get ready for a platforming challenge unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

– Made especially for your phone –

Psychofunk is a platformer where you push the platforms in and out like the buttons on an old cassette player. This is an experience tailor made for the touch screen on your phone.

– Experience exhilarating BOSS FIGHTS –

Travel through the four seasons into madness and fight intense boss fights. This game will challenge you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

First Amazon deal lands on Pebblebee’s Clip Googl...
Android game and app price drops: Undead Horde, MONOPOL...
New ‘first-of-its-kind’ Google Ace LTE Kids...
It’s hard to beat this aluminum rotating MagSafe desk...
Get ready to finally get a look inside the official new...
Add the EGO Power+ 10-inch pole saw attachment to your ...
Samsung’s brand new 160MB/s 1TB EVO Select microS...
Deep deals knock up to 63% off Amazon’s Alexa Ech...
Load more...
Show More Comments