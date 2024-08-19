Android game and app price drops: Psychofunk, Endurance, Water Tracker, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android price drops is now ready to go. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking some big-time offers on Copilot+ Snapdragon X Elite PCs from ASUS and HP, alongside offers on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor and Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker, as well as the first real deal on the new Sonos Ace ANC headphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Psychofunk, Candy Disaster TD, Endurance, Water Tracker, and more. Head below for everything.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Spelling Gaps PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast FREE (Reg. $35)
- Psychofunk $1 (Reg. $3)
- No More Buttons $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- One More Button $1 (Reg. $3)
- Candy Disaster TD :Premium $1 (Reg. $5)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- The Last Dream (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $10 (Reg. $40)
- Pencil Sketch HD $5 (Reg. $9.50)
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $5 (Reg. $10)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Lineblack – Red icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- NT Calculator FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Android 12 Colors – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn: Premium $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Delivery From the Pain Offline $3 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Weather Forecast $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Adaptive Toons Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
Psychofunk features:
Go on a psychedelic adventure inspired by the trippy 60s and funky 70s. Get ready for a platforming challenge unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.
– Made especially for your phone –
Psychofunk is a platformer where you push the platforms in and out like the buttons on an old cassette player. This is an experience tailor made for the touch screen on your phone.
– Experience exhilarating BOSS FIGHTS –
Travel through the four seasons into madness and fight intense boss fights. This game will challenge you.
