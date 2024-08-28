September PlayStation Plus FREE games: MLB The Show 24, Little Nightmares II, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesFreeSony
PS Plus FREE
Little Nightmares II

We are about to call August a wrap, and that means it’s time for a fresh batch of freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month it was all about LEGO Star Wars and Five Nights at Freddy’s, but next month we are heading out to the ballpark in MLB The Show 24 – also $40 off on Switch right now by the way – and discovering the “sinister secrets of The Signal Tower in the horror-themed platform adventure,” Little Nightmares II. Head below for more details. 

September PlayStation Plus free games

You likely know the drill by now – you have until September 2, one day before next month’s titles go live, to claim the August freebies (so go do that right now while you still can). All of the PlayStation Monthly Games remain a part of your digital PlayStation library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active. 

The September PS Plus monthly free games are headlined by a pair of notable titles in MLB The Show 24 for PS4 and PS5 as well as Little Nightmares II – where you can take control of Mono, “a young boy trapped in a distorted and broken world” – available on both console generations

More of the latest in the world off PlayStation:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Score a copy of the regularly $60 MLB The Show 24 for S...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Here’s your August PlayStation Plus freebies: LEG...
Razer just unleashed its first pro-grade Xbox and PC wi...
Amazon’s Carhartt Flash Sale now live with 50% off be...
Every toolbox should have Worx’s 4V 3-speed screw...
Cruise into fall on Segway’s Ninebot F35 electric...
This adapter turns one wall outlet into four and adds a...
Load more...
Show More Comments