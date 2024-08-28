September PlayStation Plus FREE games: MLB The Show 24, Little Nightmares II, and more

We are about to call August a wrap, and that means it’s time for a fresh batch of freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month it was all about LEGO Star Wars and Five Nights at Freddy’s, but next month we are heading out to the ballpark in MLB The Show 24 – also $40 off on Switch right now by the way – and discovering the “sinister secrets of The Signal Tower in the horror-themed platform adventure,” Little Nightmares II. Head below for more details.

September PlayStation Plus free games

You likely know the drill by now – you have until September 2, one day before next month’s titles go live, to claim the August freebies (so go do that right now while you still can). All of the PlayStation Monthly Games remain a part of your digital PlayStation library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

The September PS Plus monthly free games are headlined by a pair of notable titles in MLB The Show 24 for PS4 and PS5 as well as Little Nightmares II – where you can take control of Mono, “a young boy trapped in a distorted and broken world” – available on both console generations

More of the latest in the world off PlayStation:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!