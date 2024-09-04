New LEGO Over the Moon set with Pharrell Williams minifig goes up for pre-order today

LEGO has now official put the new Over the Moon with Pharrell Williams set up for pre-order. Just after we featured a rundown of the seven new LEGO sets releasing in September, LEGO has put the new spaceship-themed kit up for pre-order on its official storefront at $109.99 shipped. The 966-piece building kit features a pair off minifigs alongside the main build and was designed “in collaboration with visionary creator Pharrell Williams” to represent his “unbridled creative optimism and his undeniable creative influence.” Check it out down below.

Pre-order new LEGO Over the Moon with Pharrell Williams set now

Pharrell Williams is, and has been, an undeniable force, from his early days as a world-class record producer through to his current position as head men’s designer at Louis Vuitton and about a million other things in between, there’s not much he hasn’t done…and now you can add designing his own official LEGO Ideas kit to the storied resume.

The main part of the build shows a stealthy black starship of sorts blasting off with a gold windshield and a full-on rainbow jet stream in its wake.

But the coolest part of the build would have to be Pharrell getting his very own official astronaut-style minifig alongside one of his wife Helen. There are a pair of LEGO astronaut helmets with matching gold visors resting atop the secondary part of the build – a sort of rack of bonus minifig heads you can take off and use elsewhere labelled “My Phriends.” Okay so this part is mildly odd and sort of creepy at a glance, but the sentiment is wonderful:

With 51 head choices, everyone’s invited “The abacus was a really beautiful opportunity … to help open the doors for humans and not just one kind.”

The new LEGO Over the Moon with Pharrell Williams set is now available for pre-order directly from LEGO at $109.99, and is scheduled for release on September 20, 2024.

Here’s more details straight from LEGO:

Over the Moon is a vibrant space shuttle set featuring a striking golden canopy and a jet stream of colours. This new creation reflects Pharrell’s belief that the universe is full of boundless possibilities, inviting builders of all ages to embark on imaginative journeys. Pharrell’s collaboration extends beyond the LEGO set to his non-profit foundation, YELLOW, with the introduction of the LEGO Build the Change global challenge. This initiative seeks to bring creative play to children worldwide, fostering imagination and inclusivity. In addition to this exciting launch, Pharrell’s life and artistry will be showcased in the upcoming biopic, PIECE BY PIECE, directed by Academy Award® winner Morgan Neville. This animated film, featuring new original music by Pharrell, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next week, then in theatres across Canada on October 11 and internationally starting November 6, offering a unique and vibrant exploration of Pharrell’s influence and legacy.

