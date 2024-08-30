Here’s a rundown of the seven new LEGO sets releasing in September: Holiday themes, Nintendo, D&D

It’s almost September, which means we have some new LEGO building sets dropping into the market within the first week. Unlike August’s massive 90-set release, this next month is seeing far fewer builds hitting the scene at only seven and there’s no more open pre-order pathways either, but the small group doesn’t arrive without excitement. Today we are bringing you another, however small, guide to browse and shop at your leisure. Head below for a look at all the new LEGO sets releasing in September 2024.

September heralds the arrival of summer’s end, and most of these seven new LEGO sets reflect highlights of the coming seasons – Halloween and Christmas. There’s some good decoration pieces among them, like the 40743 Christmas Table Decoration’s colorful arrangement or the obvious supremacy of the mash-up of both holidays in the 21351 The Nightmare Before Christmas set. There’s also the most buzzed about build in the bunch (from what I’ve seen/heard), 77092 Great Deku Tree, which Nintendo fans have been patiently waiting for since its announcement in May – plus, who can overlook the 12 new 71047 Dungeons and Dragons minifigures!

You can check out the entire collection of new sets right here, or keep reading below as we break them down one by one.

Halloween and Christmas sets

Standing at the forefront of the Halloween and Christmas kits is hands down the Disney 21351 Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set, which comes in as the second-biggest at 2,193 pieces and sadly won’t be available until September 6. You’ll get to assemble three iconic locations from the cult-holiday-classic in modular, brick-built format: Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall. I mentioned it in our initial coverage of this set from its launch, but I am still a little saddened that Spiral Hill doesn’t unfurl into the graveyard below. There’s also the six included minifigures to look forward too with the obvious trinity of Jack Skellington, Sally, and an adorable little Zero the dog. There’s also the face-changing Mayor figure, Santa Clause, as well as his three kidnappers – Lock, Shock, and Barrel.

There’s also a fun set for the smaller kids too in the 40721 Halloween Barn that gives us a spooky ‘creature in the barn’ aesthetic. And over on the Christmas side of things we have the 40743 Christmas Table Decoration burning brightest, boasting an elegant array of foliage with compliments of berries and stars. There’s also the 40744 Christmas Ornament Selection, a nice family set for those with small children that want to have some fun preparing for this year’s Christmas tree to arrive.

21351 Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: $199.99 | 2,193 pieces

| 2,193 pieces 40721 Halloween Barn: $14.99 | 205 pieces

| 205 pieces 40743 Christmas Table Decoration: $39.99 | 433 pieces

| 433 pieces 40744 Christmas Ornament Selection: $12.99 | 153 pieces

77092 Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set

Bursting through the screen from the popular ‘Ocarina of Time’ and ‘Breath of the Wild’ games, this 2,500 piece set lets builders choose between two iterations of the iconic tree that stand up to 13 inches tall. Coming in with a $299.99 price tag, the Breath of the Wild build boasts a brighter mix of colors thanks to the pink blossoms across its branches and surrounding flora, while the Ocarina of Time build showcases a more wetlands/swamp vibe.

There’s also some interactive brick-work here, with the Ocarina of Time model’s mouth opening wide to reveal the hidden Skulltula, as opposed to the Breath of the Wild model that has an unobstructed passage beneath the movable mouth, activated by the simple lever in the back. Along with the appropriate accoutrements like the Ocarina of Time, the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword, and more, this set is accompanied by Princess Zelda and three different versions of Link, as well as the buildable figures of Hestu the Korok, some smaller Koroks, Navi the Fairy, and the Deju Sprout.

Dungeons and Dragons minifigures

These minifigures are the jewel in this month’s crown, if you ask me. As a long time player who has switched over to full-time Dungeon Master duties, these minifigures not only make me happy to see the TTRPG get more brick-built love, but also has me dreaming of doing a LEGO-inspired D&D campaign, complete with full-scale model builds for encounters.

Any of these minifigures would fit right in with the massive Ideas 71407 Red Dragon’s Tale set, coming in two blind-box choices: either the individual boxes for $4.99 each, or the 6-pack box for $29.94. There’s a fun lineup here that consists of general class-to-race builds and a few legendary characters from out the pages of lore.

I myself will be trying for the Tiefling Sorcerer (Wild Magic is the best FYI), but wouldn’t mind any of the other general character builds: Elf Bard, Halfling Druid, Dwarf Barbarian, Dragonborn Paladin, Aarakocra Ranger, or a Gith Warlock. There’s also some classic monsters/villains like a Mind Flayer, The Lady of Pain, Strahd von Zarovich, and Szass Tam, as well as the Archfey herself, Tasha the Witch Queen.

