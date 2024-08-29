Have a holly jolly Christmas with LEGO’s newly revealed Botanical sets arriving in October

Last week brought us some big news and exciting reveals, like LEGO’s partnership with Nike, as well as the new Animal Crossing and Mario Kart sets that will be hitting shelves at the start of 2025. Today, we’re getting some more of the latest plans from the LEGO Group, as it has officially unveiled two upcoming Christmas Botanical builds – the 10340 Wreath and the 10370 Poinsettia – that will be dropping in the coming months well ahead of the winter holiday season. Head below for more info and collected images of what to expect.

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching and offering up some extra cheer ahead of the festivities, LEGO is giving us a look at the two latest additions to the Botanical collection, on top of opening them up immediately for pre-order. The 10340 Wreath and the 10370 Poinsettia building sets will be arriving to market October 1, 2024, and they deliver some truly beautiful brick work that will only serve to enhance your seasonal decorations.

The 1,194-piece 10340 Wreath set, priced at $99.99 shipped, is particularly stunning and utilizes a few different tree leaves to make up a robust texture that makes the entire model really pop. I especially love the berries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and pine cones that can be added at the builder’s preference which really takes things to the next level and makes it stand out from other similar builds from previous years.

The 608-piece 10370 Poinsettia set, priced at $49.99 shipped (with pre-orders also open on Amazon), is coming in with its own great look, sporting a more 360-degree beauty to the wreath’s front-facing one. The color scheme here definitely reads as Christmas-related, with its two contrasting reds for the flowers and deep green foliage to add volume – with the bow on this package being the almost realist woven basket. Pet owners might find this set particularly welcome in their homes, as the toxicity to animals that the real plants have is replaced with this tasteful creation.

