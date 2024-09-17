LEGO reveals upcoming Star Wars UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge and Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder sets

Last week we saw some pretty big buzz surrounding the newly revealed LEGO Wednesday Addams sets and the Ideas 21352 Magic of Disney kit, and the LEGO Group is coming in hot this morning with an even bigger unveiling, this time for more fun in a galaxy far, far away. Inbound for an October release, there is the UCS LEGO Star Wars 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge build and the smaller 40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set. On top of both of these new kits, there’s also an exciting gift with purchase on Jabba’s Sail Barge that we will discuss with you later in this post. Head below to learn more about what to expect as well as getting first looks in the collected photos.

While we don’t have many sets poised to hit the market in the coming weeks, LEGO’s 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge will likely be one of the most desired ones among the releases through the rest of the year. It is set to release early on October 3, 2024, for LEGO Insiders, with a general release date of October 6, 2024. Depending on your finances though, you may just end up in debt with the Hutts as this new set is coming with a $499.99 price tag. LEGO is adding an extra incentive to entice LEGO Insiders further, with 40730 Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber as an exclusive gift with purchase alongside this set from October 3 to 10, 2024 while supplies last.

Stacking up to 3,250 pieces, this set seems to be a fusion between typical UCS scope (with the size coming in at 30.3 inches long, and 9.8 inches tall and deep) with the detailed interior of a Master Builder Series (MBS) sets, which are often even larger and more complex builds aimed for adults. Aside from the intricate brickwork and beautiful colors, one of its biggest draws will likely be the 11 minifigures riding along with it, all of them straight out of Return of the Jedi: Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia, Bib Fortuna, C-3PO (without a silver leg), Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory.

The 40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set, on the other hand, brings us a smaller-scale build with 383 pieces and is set to release October 1, 2024 at $39.99 shipped. This set features both the drop ship, the speeder, and seven minifigures: 3 Stormtroopers and 3 Rebel Fleet Troopers, each with blasters, plus a collectible LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary QT-KT LEGO droid figure with a display stand.

75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge (3,250 pieces)

40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder (383 pieces)

