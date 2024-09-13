LEGO has unveiled its new Ideas Magic of Disney set and opened pre-orders ahead of October

Hot on the heels of our earlier coverage of the three new LEGO Wednesday Addams sets, the LEGO Group is dropping yet another big reveal – this time for the Disney fans among you. Set to hit the markets this October, we’re getting our first looks here at the upcoming LEGO 21352 Ideas Magic of Disney build – to balance out the Halloween creeps with a bit more colorful fantasy. What’s best about the sudden news is that this latest addition to the Disney theme is also coming to us already open for pre-order purchases! Head below to learn a bit more about what you can expect and get an in-depth look.

The new LEGO 21352 Ideas Magic of Disney set combines some classic Disney nostalgia with more recent fan-favorites – all of them balanced among one another and centered around what many might remember as their first introduction to the name-turned-franchise: Fantasia, specifically the Sorcerer’s Apprentice section of the movie. This massive build will officially hit the shelves come October 1, 2024, among the small but anticipated group with a reasonable $99.99 price tag.

It really is quite the impressive build, stacking up to 1,103 pieces, which you might think would drive the LEGO Group to jack the price up a bit higher, but it’s a refreshing change of pace to see the cost down in an affordable range. There’s a bunch of modules here, each from a different film, with scenes from Encanto, Lilo & Stitch, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Lion King, and Pinocchio. There’s even four new and exclusive minifigures too – plus, Simba, Sebastian, Flounder, and the magic brooms from Fantasia.

Be sure to check out the photos below and get those pre-orders in now and guarantee your receiving them at the soonest possible time.

