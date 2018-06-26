Open-world iOS adventure game Cat Quest now matching low at $2 (Reg. $5)

Cat Quest is an open-world adventure game for iOS. It features over 60 dungeons, a large over-world map and “Pawsome” real time combat (you can see it in action below). Regularly $5 on the App Store, you can now download the game to all your iOS devices for just $1.99. This is matching the lowest we have tracked. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 and has a nice New Game+ mode to keep things interesting after you finish the main story.

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $2 (Reg. $5)

