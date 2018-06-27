Digital PS4 sale from $5: Mortal Kombat XL, Street Fighter V, AC Rogue, more

While Sony is still running that Call of Duty PSN sale we mentioned previously, it has now kicked off a promotion for its PlayStation Plus members. We are seeing a number of notable game deals starting from $5 or less including Mortal Kombat, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Street Fighter V, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered and more. Head below for our top picks, to this morning’s roundup for even more console game deals and remember, Call of Duty Black Ops 3 is free right now on PS4.

One of the best-selling titles of 2015 has gone XL! Komplete The Mortal Kombat X Experience with new and existing content. Includes the main game, and new playable characters Alien, Leatherface, Triborg, and Bo’Rai Cho. Previously released playable characters include Predator, Jason Voorhees, Tremor, Tanya, and Goro. Also includes the new skins pack Apocalypse Pack and all previously released skins packs.