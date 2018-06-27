Samsung’s SmartThings Hub & 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router hits Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

Jun. 27th 2018

Amazon offers the Samsung Connect Home Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi system with built-in SmartThings support for $69.99 shippedAlso available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at B&H and marks a new all-time low. With baked in SmartThings support, the Connect Home is a great option for building out your smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for some smart home devices to pair with the SmartThings hub? Amazon and Best Buy both have the SmartThings Multipurpose sensor marked down to $19.99 Prime shipped. Monoprice also kicked off a notable sale this morning on select Z-Wave accessories, which has smart plugs, light bulbs and more. These are all compatible with SmartThings and budget-friendly ways to dive into home automation.

Samsung Connect Home Pro features:

  • Corner to corner WI-Fi coverage for homes up to 1,500 sq ft* and up to 1733 Mbps@5 GHz + 800 Mbps@2.4 GHz
  • For Wi-Fi power users who work, play and stream on multiple devices at once
  • A smarter router with Smart Home hub functionality that easily connects compatible cameras, lights, voice assistants and more
  • The Samsung Connect app is available on Samsung smartphones running Android 5.0 or later or iPhone 6 and later with iOS 10.0 and above.

