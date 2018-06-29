Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $25 Prime shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad for $24.99 when code MNRAVPC034 has been applied at checkout. Prime members or orders over $25 will lock in free shipping. That’s good for a $15 discount, is the lowest offer we’ve seen and the best price out there. This wireless pad boasts 7.5W charging speeds, meaning you’ll be able to quickly power up your iPhone X/8/Plus. Android phones will be able to take advantage of the full 10W charging rate. Rated 3.9/5 stars from just under 900 shoppers.
RAVPower 7.5W Qi Charger features:
- RAVPower Redefines Fast Wireless Charging: our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7 and Note 8. 2x faster than traditional 3.5W – 5W wireless chargers
- Charge Up Safely: HyperAir features triple temperature controls disperse heat 15% faster and more effectively. And fail-safe circuitry prevents overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit
- Instantaneous Device Detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately