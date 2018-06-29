Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $25 Prime shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad for $24.99 when code MNRAVPC034 has been applied at checkout. Prime members or orders over $25 will lock in free shipping. That’s good for a $15 discount, is the lowest offer we’ve seen and the best price out there. This wireless pad boasts 7.5W charging speeds, meaning you’ll be able to quickly power up your iPhone X/8/Plus. Android phones will be able to take advantage of the full 10W charging rate. Rated 3.9/5 stars from just under 900 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

RAVPower 7.5W Qi Charger features: