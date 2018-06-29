Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $25 Prime shipped, more

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:18 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad for $24.99 when code MNRAVPC034 has been applied at checkout. Prime members or orders over $25 will lock in free shipping. That’s good for a $15 discount, is the lowest offer we’ve seen and the best price out there. This wireless pad boasts 7.5W charging speeds, meaning you’ll be able to quickly power up your iPhone X/8/Plus. Android phones will be able to take advantage of the full 10W charging rate. Rated 3.9/5 stars from just under 900 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Humixx Qi Charging Car Mount: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon 
    • w/ code B2Q4LMJ3
  • Cert. Refurb. JBL FREE True Wireless Headphones: $80 (Orig. $150) | eBay
  • iDsonix 5-USB Port Power Strip: $15.50 (Reg. $26) | Amazon 
    • w/ code XEODJ6IQ
  • Tronsmart 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $23 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
    • w/ code PGU3RCAN
  • Asunflower Dual Qi Wireless Charger: $13 (Reg. $43) | Amazon 
    • w/ code GA6G8BF3

RAVPower 7.5W Qi Charger features:

  • RAVPower Redefines Fast Wireless Charging: our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7 and Note 8. 2x faster than traditional 3.5W – 5W wireless chargers
  • Charge Up Safely: HyperAir features triple temperature controls disperse heat 15% faster and more effectively. And fail-safe circuitry prevents overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit
  • Instantaneous Device Detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately

RAVPower

