Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians

Founded in the mid 1920’s, Beyerdynamic has been producing high-quality audio gear out of Germany for many years. As of late, it is best known for its over-ear studio headphones that easily rank among our favorites in the price range. But today the company is introducing a new product in an audio category the it is not normally associated with.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While Beyerdynamic is better known for its headphones and the like, the new Professional FOX USB Studio Microphone is certainly not its first foray into the product category. Available starting today, the new FOX combines the company’s long-standing pedigree in the professional audio market with a much more casual USB setup.

As for the specs, things are looking pretty good and more than comparable with similar products from Blue, Apogee, Shure and others. Perfect for podcasters and really just anyone looking for better sounding recordings at home, this is a large diaphragm condenser microphone (ideal for vocal work) that supports recording resolutions up to 24 bit/96 kHz.

Speaking of podcasts, be sure to go check out our new daily deal rundown!

It also features a built-in monitoring control and port. That means you can monitor the incoming signal from directly on the mic minimizing latency almost entirely and specifically handy for sans/headphone jack iPhone 7 (and up) recordings.

Speaking of which, the FOX will work with your Mac, iOS device or PC, but it only includes a USB-C to USB-A cable (1-meter in length) and does not ship with Lightning or straight USB-C dongles like some of its competitors do. Not a huge misstep here, but you will have to bring your own cables in some cases.

There is also on-board gain control and muting functions. You’re looking at a 70 to 20.000 Hz microphone frequency response range as well.

The new Beyerdynamic Professional FOX USB Studio Microphone is up for pre-order right now at $179. It will officially begin shipping on July 16th. We will be looking to get our hands on this one for a full review shortly.

All things considered, that is fairly competitive price. Apogee’s latest offering does include the various connectivity adapters and goes for $249. While it might carry a slightly better brand name to some, it is hard to imagine the FOX sounding much worse to anyone in the market for a USB microphone.

But keep in mind, the extremely highly rated Blue mics go for about $50 less than the FOX, so if you aren’t overly picky about the audio quality, those might be a more economical option.