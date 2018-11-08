Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Three-Port 2.4A USB Rotatable Wall Charger $19 shipped, more

XinYue (an Aukey affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Three-Port USB Wall Charger with Rotatable Body for $18.97 shipped when checking out with code AUKEY07X. That’s good for a $7 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. With three 2.4A USB ports, this charger also features a rotatable body so it can adjust to fit behind your nightstand, under your desk, and more. This is one of Aukey’s latest charging accessories and so far reviews are still coming in. Other products from the company are highly-rated and have been the best-selling items on 9to5Toys in the past.
The AUKEY PA-X07 plugs into a three-prong AC outlet and adds three extra USB charging ports. The USB section rotates in a 180° arc for positioning below, to the left, or to the right of the AC outlet. This surprising flexibility keeps other outlets clear and makes using the USB ports even more convenient.