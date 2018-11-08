Brush up on your French with MosaLingua for iOS/Android for FREE (Reg. $5)

Tu parle français? If you need help with your French, MosaLingua is here to help. The regularly $5 app is now free for a limited time on both iOS and Android. It features an “addictive teaching method” with loads of recordings to help you move through the basics at an understandable pace. You’re more than likely not going to get fluent without fully immersing yourself in the language, but these apps can be a great starting place or just a fun way to prep for vacation. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 users. More details below.

iOS Universal: Learn French – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

Android: Learn French – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

