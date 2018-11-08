ReadKit for Mac just dropped 50%, now matching lowest price in years at $5 (Reg. $10)

ReadKit is described as a “full-featured read later and RSS client” that supports all of your favorite services including Instapaper, Pocket, Pinboard, Feedly, Fever, NewsBlur, Feedbin, and more. Regularly $10, this Mac app very rarely ever goes on sale but it can now be yours for just $5. In fact, you’d be lucky to see it drop at all even once per year. It was recently updated with loads of minor enhancements as well macOS Mojave updates and themes. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 users all-time. More details below.

While we are talking apps that keep things convenient and productive for you, we also have great deals on Mosa Langua’s Learn French, Pixomatic photo editor and BundleHunt’s Holiday Mac App bundles from only $5 (including more than 45 apps and utilities).

Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)

ReadKit Features:

Have all your Instapaper, Pocket, Pinboard articles and Feedly, Fever, NewsBlur, Feedbin or Feed Wrangler RSS feeds in one convenient place even when you’re offline. ReadKit has a built-in RSS engine too. This is an offline reader without syncing abilities. Subscribe either to RSS or Atom feeds, create and manage folders and import your existing subscriptions via OPML. 

